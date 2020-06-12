SALISBURY — A giant cow and bull catch the eye of passing motorists where a local traveling amusement park company has put down roots on Route 1 during the pandemic and is offering cotton candy and fried dough.
EJ Dean is the owner of Fiesta Shows, which travels to popular, outdoor activities throughout the summer months, culminating with the Topsfield Fair.
But since the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down many of his company’s annual events, Dean decided to take advantage of his normal off-season storage space on Route 1 to set up a collection of carnival food stands now called Fair Food Express.
The six drive-thru carnival stands offer fried dough, fried Oreos, fried peanut butter cups, sausages, hotdogs, cotton candy and caramel apples, among other summertime treats, seven days a week.
“We’re offering the normal varieties of food that you normally see at the local fairs throughout the summer months,” Dean said. “Right now, based on the COVID-19 shutdown, our primary business has been shut down until sometime in late July or early August. So, we had excess equipment and employees, and so we put this all together.”
Fair Food Express employs 14 people who would be out of a job otherwise. As expected, the carnival culinary experience leans toward sugary, not salads.
“We prefer to leave that option to the local restaurants,” Dean said. “The menu certainly isn’t normal fair and we are certainly not attempting to do that. But it is a unique experience and it is something that people can experience at different events throughout the summer. But, where so many have been canceled, they won’t be able to have those experiences without this.”
The carnival food drive-thru opened last week and the response has been very positive, according to Dean.
“We’ve had multiple people come back over multiple days,” he said. “We even have people that came for lunch and then came back for dessert, all in the same day. So we are very happy so far.”
Dean said he plans to keep Fair Food Express open until September.
“Sometime in July, we are expected to get underway with our main operation,” Dean said. “But based upon the response and if this continues, we would love to continue it all the way through Labor Day.”
Dean said he and his family have talked for many years about establishing a restaurant on the Route 1 property and Fair Food Express may end up being a good test run for something more permanent.
“With our main business, a permanent food establishment is not something we really have the bandwidth to make it work,” Dean said. “But given the response to this, if it continues, then definitely that would justify the viability of the location for looking to do something on a permanent level. It might not necessarily be the same food, but it would be food in general.”