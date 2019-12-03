More than 150 cars — 106 in Lawrence alone — were towed across that city, Methuen and Haverhill during a 48-hour snowstorm that required constant cleanup from late Sunday into Tuesday afternoon.
Parking bans were in effect in all three cities, meaning that cars illegally parked on the wrong street sides were ticketed or removed.
Police and city officials said hundreds of tickets were given the first night of the storm, mostly for $25 each. But by the time round two hit, coating the region with 5 inches of snow on top of the 9 inches that fell the day before, tow trucks were brought in.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said 200 tickets were tucked under windshield wipers early in the storm, warning people that they needed to park elsewhere. Overnight Monday, 106 cars were towed from Lawrence streets, Rivera said.
“That’s probably 100 less than we usually do,” he said.
He elaborated, “People should know that when they park where they’re supposed to during a snowstorm. It gives us room to clean up faster.”
Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon described a similar scene: The first night of the storm warranted about 200 tickets and no tows.
Into Tuesday, however, about 46 illegally parked cars were taken away, according to Solomon.
As he counted the tally Tuesday afternoon, he got word from his officers that “several more” cars were being towed.
“This is average, especially for a first snowstorm,” Solomon said. “The numbers usually dwindle down as people realize they will be towed.”
Haverhill police Capt. Stephen Doherty said he was impressed with the low number of tows required in the city.
Only four vehicles required towing during the persistent storm.
That was after about 35 tickets were given out, he said.
“We’re happy to have compliance when it comes to the winter parking bans,” he said. “It makes it easier for everyone.”
Each city updates its website when winter parking bans are enforced, including information about where is safe to park and where is not.