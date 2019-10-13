SALEM — Prosecutors have dropped one of the pending rape cases brought last year against a Salisbury man accused of sexually abusing teenage girls, after learning one of the girls — who has been accused by the defense of being involved with extorting money out of the suspect — is no longer interested in cooperating.
Scott Smith, 39, is still facing charges of aggravated child rape, posing a child in a state of nudity, possession of child pornography, providing alcohol to a minor, and solicitation to commit murder, stemming from incidents involving a different girl.
The prosecution's decision to drop two counts of rape and a single count of providing alcohol to a minor Friday came on a day when Smith's lawyer, Brad Bailey, was set to argue his motion requesting handwriting samples that, he argued, would have shown that his client was being extorted by one of the accusers or her sister.
Bailey confirmed outside court that the charges were related to the accuser in that case. Because the charge was dropped, the motion did not go forward.
In that motion, Bailey said his client had made $15,000 in online Venmo payments to the sister of one of Smith's accusers, who, he said, had threatened to tell Smith's fiancee about his involvement with other women if he did not make the payments.
At the time, Smith was out on bail in a child pornography case.
In his motion, Bailey said the woman threatened to "make things worse" for Smith.
Shortly after Smith stopped making payments, he was charged with rape, Bailey said in his motion.
"Upon information and belief, the letters were written either by the complaining witness or her sister," Bailey wrote.
"If tied to the complaining witness or her sister, the letters would be relevant and admissible to impeach her for bias by suggesting that the rape allegation was fabricated and that she was motivated by financial gain and/or revenge for not paying the family," Bailey wrote in his motion.
The remaining cases against Smith are scheduled back in court Nov. 22 for a status hearing.
