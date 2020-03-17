MANCHESTER — Just a few days after Catholic Masses were suspended in the Archdiocese of Boston, Bishop Peter Libasci has taken similar action in the Granite State.
“It pains me terribly to have to make this decision,” Libasci said, “but we are mindful of our obligation to protect the most vulnerable and protect the common good.”
The Catholic Diocese of Manchester, which includes all of New Hampshire, has taken this step in response to growing public concern about the COVID-19 threat, he said.
The bishop also noted that Gov. Christopher Sununu issued an emergency order prohibiting gatherings of 50 or more people.
Under ordinary circumstances, Catholics are required to attend Mass every Sunday as well as on holy days of obligation. Libasci said New Hampshire Catholics need not worry about not being able to physically go to Mass during a public health crisis.
“Given the serious nature of the pandemic and the fact that Mass will not be available to the general public, the obligation is impossible to fulfill and so it is automatically lifted and cannot be binding. This is the official teaching of the church,” the bishop said.
Cardinal Sean O’Malley, archbishop of Boston, gave similar assurance to the Catholic faithful in eastern Massachusetts when he announced the suspension of public Masses on Friday.
Both Libasci and O’Malley pointed out that Catholics are not shut off completely from the Mass. They encouraged Catholics to participate in Masses broadcast by EWTN, Boston Catholic Television or other internet live streams. Libasci urged families and individuals to make the viewing of Mass a priority at home.