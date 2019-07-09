ANDOVER — As the charred remains of the home at 8 Brundrett Ave. continue to stand one day after it was engulfed in flames, the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said the Monday night fire is still under investigation, and may take a couple days. Andover Fire Rescue and the state fire marshal's office are conducting the investigation.
Fire Chief Michael Mansfield refused to comment Tuesday.
About 10:30 p.m. Monday, a massive fire destroyed a 5,000-square-foot single-family home, according to a press release from the Fire Department.
The release said the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The blaze brought a full response from the Fire Department, including at least one Andover ambulance. A Lawrence General Hospital ambulance also responded.
There were two people inside at the time of the fire, and both got out safely, according to the release. One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Mansfield estimated the damages at $2.7 million.
Denia Taylor, of 30 Shattuck Road, who lives within a quarter-mile of the fire, said she heard an explosion and saw the air was filled with smoke and ashes.
"I thought it was fireworks," she said.
A long driveway leads to the house, constructed mostly of wood with a partial brick facade on the front. Police restricted access to the property while firefighters fought the flames.
The neighborhood on Brundrett Avenue, which runs between River and Chandler roads, consists of large homes that are spread far apart from each other.
Andover was assisted with station coverage from Tewksbury, Lawrence and Wilmington Monday night.
Firefighters were still on scene pouring water on the home early Tuesday morning.