LAWRENCE — The origin is not suspicious, but firefighters cannot determine what sparked a fatal fire at 5 Saxonia Ave. Thursday evening.
The single alarm blaze at 5:07 p.m. claimed the life of Donald Cornellier, 74, said fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
Fire investigators attempted to locate the cause Thursday night, even bringing a specially trained canine through the charred building, he said.
"There was not enough evidence left after the fire to determine what caused it," Moriarty said Friday morning.
Nine tenants in the multi-family house who were displaced are are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Cornellier was staying with his daughter in the first-floor apartment at 5 Saxonia Ave., Moriarty said.
The chief said the bulk of the fire damage is on the first floor. The building is currently inhabitable but can be repaired, he said.
The fire was investigated by the Lawrence fire and police departments along with troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The is a developing story. A complete report will appear online and in Saturday's print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
