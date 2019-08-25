METHUEN — No one recognized the man walking toward the altar during Mass.
Parishioners sat frozen in the pews. They strained to hear what he muttered as he passed, each person waiting with bated breath to see what would happen.
That was the problem.
When leaders at St. Monica Parish, who coaxed the man outisde to the street, later spoke with police Chief Joseph Solomon, he said he was flooded with horrific visions of what could have happened.
What if the stranger was armed or angry or violent in front of a crowd that wasn’t moving?
Such incidents -- along with shootings around the country in houses of worship, movie theaters, festivals and ordinary retail stores -- have pushed local leaders to think seriously about security.
“Once we saw the start of one those situations happen here, we had to bring everyone in to talk about safety measures,” said Solomon, who recalled the incident at St. Monica's. “Thank God nothing escalated in our church.”
Police trained the staff at St. Monica’s in self-defense measures, first aid and CPR. That was a year ago.
Shortly after came shootings at a synagogue near San Diego, California, then the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead and six injured.
“After Pittsburgh we reached out to everyone -- all of the places of worship in the area," Solomon said.
In the year since, Solomon and his department worked with Mayor James Jajgua to offer individual evaluations of places of worship, in which first responders identify problem areas or make suggestions for improved security.
So far, at least 20 combined churches, seminaries, temples and mosques around Methuen have taken advantage of the offer.
Any and all groups are still welcome to reach out to Methuen police, Solomon said.
The conversation is familiar in every community.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said with big events coming up, such as the Bread and Roses festival, many immigrants and immigrant advocates will be in the city, and they could become targets.
"But to change the way we do it lets the bad people win," said Rivera, who added, "We are fortunate to have a state-of-the-art police department, so I'm not concerned about it."
Police and city officials work with organizers of local events to make security preparations, he said, including for the possible presence of guns, which he said are "out of control" in the city.
"People are concerned, in general, and being vigilant," he said.
Security precautions are also top of mind in local schools, as a new academic year begins with reminders to be leery.
“Now that school is starting, it’s on more minds,” Solomon said. “It’s really about focusing on the situational awareness and paying attention to what’s going on.”
He puts it simply:
“If you see anything that gives you the creeps ... people get goosebumps .. just call any local police or call 911 to report it,” he said. “I’d rather go 1,000 times to nothing, than miss the one time it was something."
Before police arrive, Solomon said, there are things that can be done to address a possible threat.
Methuen police train people to get the threat outside, and away from people, if possible.
Have conversations, Solomon said.
"Ninety percent of the time, people freeze,” he said, which he called extremely troubling.
Using the situation at St. Monica’s as an example, he said parishoners could have grabbed for a book tucked into the back of the pew in front of them. If even a couple had thrown books at the mystery man, it would have distracted him by forcing him to hold up his hands to shield himself.
“People could have gotten up and left,” he said.
Solomon said he constantly plays what-if games.
“What if someone strange walked into church -- someone who you knew didn’t belong there?,” he said. “What would you do?”
Reporter Bill Kirk contributed to this article.