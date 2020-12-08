METHUEN — Cedar View Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center on Jackson Street recently announced an affiliation with North Andover’s Merrimack Valley Pulmonary Associates.
Two of the medical group practice’s physicians, Glenn Newsome and Barry Pisick have joined Cedar View’s medical team.
Newsome and Pisick will oversee Cedar View’s pulmonary program, provide bedside assessment, and work closely with the respiratory and therapy teams to treat patients with respiratory needs.
“The entire clinical staff at Cedar View is thrilled to welcome Drs. Newsome and Pisick to our medical team,” said Gary DiPietro, administrator of Cedar View. “Their decades of experience and expertise in pulmonary care will allow Cedar View to continue providing the highest quality of care possible to our residents and patients.”
Pisick, who is board certified in pulmonary medicine and internal medicine, is a founding physician of the Merrimack Valley Pulmonary Associates practice and is a consulting physician to Holy Family, Lawrence General and Tewksbury Hospitals.
He earned his medical degree from the University of Louvain School of Medicine in France. He was an intern and resident at St. John Hospital in Detroit, where he was Chief Medical Resident. He completed a fellowship in pulmonary medicine at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester prior to founding his practice.
Newsome, who is board certified in pulmonary medicine, internal medicine and critical care, is director of Respiratory Therapy and co-director of the Sleep Center at Lawrence General Hospital.
He is also affiliated with Holy Family Hospital and is a consulting physician to Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia. Newsome completed an internship and residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in pulmonary medicine at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., prior to joining Merrimack Valley Pulmonary Associates in 1992.
Cedar View Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center provides Methuen and surrounding communities with a continuum of care featuring rehabilitation with physical, occupational and speech therapy, specialty orthopedic, stroke recovery, respiratory and cardiac programs as well as long-term, respite and hospice care.