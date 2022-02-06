NORTH ANDOVER — Black History Month will be officially celebrated in North Andover for the first time this year.
And it began with a walking tour that met at the Common Saturday morning.
The tour covered 1.7 miles around Old Center as it visited four different locations, each of which is displaying a banner that depicts an African American figure from local and regional history.
At the Stevens Coolidge House, visitors learned about Elizabeth Freeman, the first enslaved African American to sue for and win her freedom in Massachusetts.
William Monroe Trotter, a newspaper editor and civil rights activist, is featured at the Youth Center, while Revolutionary War patriot Salem Poor appears on a banner at the Historical Society. Musician and church leader Cato Freeman is being presented on a banner at North Parish church.
The tour, which paused at midpoint for hot chocolate, concluded by heading down Academy Road to the Second Burying Ground, where Freeman is buried.
Anyone who couldn’t make it Saturday can still visit the banners on their own throughout February by following an interactive map at the the website, sites.google.com/northandoverma.gov/blackhistorymonth2022.
“We have QR codes at every location where a banner is, so people can scan the QR code and it will take them to the biography of the person,” said Lynn Wentzel, who organized the program along with Tina Klein. Both are members of the Social Justice Team at North Parish Church.
The banners of these African American figures were created by artists from Elevated Thought, an art and social justice non-profit based in Lawrence, which was co-founded in 2010 by Alex Brien of North Andover. The 2004 graduate of North Andover High serves as art director at Elevated Thought, where he coordinates projects and teaches classes.
Brien created a banner for the Black History Month program as a whole that features the black and red colors of North Andover, and appears alongside each of the banners depicting a historical figure.
Brien’s design suggests pages that have been torn from history, alluding to the stories of African Americans that are told by the illustrated banners.
“These stories are often forgotten and not recognized,” Brien said. “Their stories may have been torn from our history books, but we will make sure their stories are still told and recognized as the American heroes they are, accomplishing so much through adversity and constant challenge. These banners are a statement that North Andover stands proud in solidarity with the many untold stories of Black American Heroes from yesterday and today.”
Along with the four banners that appear at sites around Old Center, four more banners are appearing on town buildings, and will be featured in another walking tour on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. The tour will begin at the School Administration Building, then make its way to the library, Town Hall, and the Senior Center.
Wentzel said that Black History Month in North Andover was initiated last April by James Worden, who serves on the board of the North Andover Historical Society.
“He grew up in Arlington, where they have Black History Month banners, and he took a picture and sent it to Reverend Lee Bluemel of North Parish Church, Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, and Brian Howard of the Historical Society, and said ‘Why can’t we have something like this?’” Wentzel said.
After the project was turned over to the Social Justice Team, Wentzel and Klein reached out to scholars, librarians and activists for suggestions as to which figures should appear on the banners. From the many candidates who were submitted, they chose to emphasize people from the colonial past for this year’s celebration.
“We thought this tied in better with the 375th anniversary of the town, to use historical figures, and we tried to go local first, so anyone from Andover was first, then Essex County next, the Boston area and then Massachusetts,” Wentzel said.
Along with the banners, Black History Month in North Andover will feature a lecture by Elaine Clements of the Andover Center for History and Culture, and Carol Majahad of the North Andover Historical Society, who will discuss Cato Freeman and Lucy Foster on Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Stevens Center on the Common.
This will be followed by screenings of two movies, “Service to Man” and “King Richard” on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Stevens Center on the Common, which is home to the North Andover Historical Society. The films will be shown again on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
In addition, a seminar will be held on “George Washington Carver, the Man Who Talks with Flowers,” on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Rolling Ridge Conference Center.
Gabby Womack, a librarian and archivist at Merrimack College who is also a historian specializing in 19th- and 20th-century African American history, will give a lecture at the Stevens Coolidge House on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. on “How Fears of ‘Passing’ Changed the 1930 Census.” This is a Trustees of Reservations event and will cost $20 for members, $25 for non-members.
Another Trustees event, a virtual lecture on “The Life and Times of Elizabeth Freeman,” will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are required and can be purchased through a link at the website at $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
Finally, Kabria Baumgartner, a professor at Northeastern University, will give a talk on March 10 at the Historical Society. Baumgartner is the award-winning author of “In Pursuit of Knowledge, Black Women and Educational Activism in Antebellum America,” and she was hired by the National Park Service along with Professor Elizabeth DuClos-Orsello from Salem State University to conduct research on African Americans in Essex County.
“I’ll be talking about African Americans in Essex County, and will be discussing three key figures: Lucy Foster of Andover, Pompey of Lynn, and Joseph and Lucretia Brown,” Baumgartner said.