LAWRENCE — The flag of the Dominican Republic was raised outside Lawrence City Hall recently to honor the 179th anniversary of the country’s independence from Haiti. Dominican Independence Day is celebrated annually on Feb. 27. Lawrence officials and residents gathered ahead of the holiday this year to enjoy speeches, traditional dance and connection to a beloved heritage.
Celebrating Dominican Independence Day
