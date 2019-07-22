LAWRENCE — It was a day filled with pride for the Puerto Rican community in the city, as hundreds of people attended the Puerto Rican Festival Sunday to celebrate their heritage.
The festival kicked off with its first parade. Dozens of colorful, shiny cars slowly made their way along the designated route, draped in Puerto Rican flags with music blasting from stereos.
Participants waved to those watching from sidewalks, and tossed out pieces of candy for children to grab, showing big smiles despite the unbearable heat.
Nearly every parade goer could be seen sporting clothing with Puerto Rico's colors — the same as the U.S. — or even wearing the flag itself.
Lawrence resident Marta Rentas was dressed in a festive shirt she got from Puerto Rico, accompanied by red, white and blue flowers tightly tucked into her hair. Her outfit matched her enthusiasm about the day.
"This is my soul," she said. "This is my heart."
Rentas is proudly 100% Puerto Rican, and moved to the U.S. in the '90s. She characterized herself as a community leader who represents and supports people from all backgrounds.
"I will always represent when other people are celebrating. I'm there to support them," she said.
Rentas' favorite part of the parade — aside from the music that kept her dancing through its entirety — was the sense of unity from everyone coming together and sharing the same reason to celebrate.
Hosted by the United Puerto Rican Political Action Committee, the day was about unity, culture and contributions, said committee member Angel Rivera. In talking about the importance of the day, Rivera touched on the history of Puerto Rico and the U.S.
A complicated background with the country they now call home, the former Spanish territory finally got a legal standing in the U.S. system in 1917. That of course followed the Spanish-American War, when the U.S. invaded Puerto Rico; and the Treaty of Paris in 1898, when the war ended and Spain ceded the territory to the U.S.
Just before the United States entered World War I, Puerto Ricans were granted citizenship to the U.S.
Now, Puerto Ricans in Lawrence are celebrating how far they have come, and how much they have contributed to America. From sports, to art, and large numbers in the armed forces, Rivera said they have given a lot to the country they are glad to be a part of.
He said the day is not political, but about "happily celebrating heritage and culture."
As the parade neared its end, attendees gathered in Campagnone Common across from City Hall to continue the celebration with food, drinks and music. Young children stripped into their bathing suits to splash around in sprinklers, while parents sat under shaded trees nearby.
The day was capped off with the raising of the Puerto Rican flag in the common, which now waves in the wind, and represents the hundreds who proudly call Lawrence home.