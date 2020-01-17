HAVERHILL — Song and prayer filled the sanctuary of Temple Emanu-El Friday evening during a Shabbat Service celebrating the life of Christian minister and activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Cantor Vera Broekhuysen and Rabbinic Intern Jennifer Stevens conducted the service, which was held in partnership with Calvary Baptist Church, a long-time house of worship for Greater Haverhill’s black community.
For more than 30 years, this annual event has been held at the Temple in partnership with Calvary Baptist.
Taking part in the celebration of King’s life and legacy were members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association, including the Rev. Alex Burgess of Bradford Christian Academy; the Rev. Frank Clarkson of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Haverhill; Pastor Donna Spencer Collins of Phoenix Rising United Church of Christ; Sophia Lyons of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Haverhill; Loren Stevens, dean of Upper School for Bradford Christian Academy; the Rev. Kit Lonergan of St. James Episcopal Church, Groveland; and Calvary Baptist Pastor, the Rev. Kenneth Young.
Performing musical selection in honor of King were Calvary music minister Joe Devoe, liturgical dancer Sheila Upchurch and the Calvary Baptist Church Praise Team; the Bradford Christian Academy Chorus led by Gina McKeow; Cantor Broekhuysen, Jennifer Stevens, guitarist David Fisher, and the Temple Emanu-El chorus.
Each participating interfaith clergy read excerpts from King’s sermons, including from his “Loving Your Enemies” sermon where King says, “Upheaval after upheaval has reminded us that modern man is traveling along a road called hate, in a journey that will bring us to destruction and damnation. Far from being the pious injunction of a Utopian dreamer, the command to love one’s enemy is an absolute necessity for our survival. Love even for enemies is the key to the solution to the problems of our world.”
The Shabbat Service was followed by a social hour with refreshments, in the Temple’s auditorium.