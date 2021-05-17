The holy month of Ramadan is an important time of reflection and community, as Muslims fast — neither eating nor drinking — from sunrise until sunset for 30 days.
"This year, we had more of an appreciation for being together since we weren't able to be last year," said Imam Umar Ahmad, Andover Islamic Center's faith leader.
Ahmad led two prayer services Thursday morning to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that celebrates breaking the fast. It's a day of lots of food, family, friends and presents for children. He gathered with 300 of the center's members in two shifts to ensure they were following public health guidance.
The Andover Islamic Center partnered with West Parish Church to host the Eid al-Fitr celebrations in the cemetery because it is an outdoor area large enough for everyone, said Faisal Ehmed, the president of the Andover Islamic Center.
With COVID-19 restrictions, many places are not renting event spaces. Ehmed reached out to the church after the town said the center couldn't rent town land for the large celebration.
"This was great. They are awesome people and didn't even ask us to pay to use it," Ehmed said.
Worshiping in the pandemic has been hard, said Hasan Siddiqui, a member of the center from North Andover.
"This year, being able to break fasting and pray together is so much more celebrated, it was missed last year," Siddiqui said. "And it's brought us closer together."
Ramadan is a month that allows Muslims to "reset," Ahmad explained. Concentrating on fasting and praying more during the month makes the rest of the year easier, he said.
"It's beautiful on a spiritual level because it refreshes you," Siddiqui added. "It brings you closer to God and builds a comradery in the community doing this together."
Next year, they are looking forward to even more togetherness.
"Inshallah — God willing — (we) will do it next year," Ehmed said about having a gathering with everyone next year.