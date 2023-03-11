LAWRENCE — Taking center court at TD Garden, a Lawrence man was recently recognized as a “Hero Among Us.”
Adolfo Molina gave the cheering crowd a thumbs up during the March 1 Boston Celtics game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Molina was driving on Interstate 93 on a January afternoon when he noticed a car being driven erratically.
He “realized the driver was having a medical emergency and he jumped out of his truck, sprinted across three lanes of traffic, and tried to slow down the car by pushing it against the guardrail. His efforts paid off as the car came to a stop and avoided a potential deadly head-on collision,” according to a press release from the Celtics.
“For jumping into action and helping another driver avoid a fatal crash,” Molina was honored by the Celtics as a “Hero Among Us.”
Since its establishment in 1997 by the Celtics, The Heroes Among Us program has recognized outstanding individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities.
The award is presented at every Celtics home game and pays tribute to the heroic achievements of outstanding citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.