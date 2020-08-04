LAWRENCE — Starting this week, census takers will be visiting the homes of residents who have not responded to the U.S. Census.
The visits will begin locally Thursday, Aug. 6, according to an announcement from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The current response rate in Lawrence is 49.4%, while the statewide response rate is 64%, according to a spokesperson.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years.
Households can still respond by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, online at 2020census.gov, or by calling (844) 330-2020. There are 13 language choices to pick from when responding online or by phone, according to the Census Bureau announcement.
"Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response," according to the announcement.
Census takers will be provided masks to wear when visiting households. They will follow CDC and local public health guidelines.
Further, they "must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods," according to the announcement.
The census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date, officials said.
Hired from local communities, all census takers speak English and many are bilingual. If the worker does not speak the household language, another census taker who is fluent will return. If no one is home, a notice of a visit will be left with information about how to respond online, by phone and by mail.
"People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted," according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Officials said the goal of the census is to count everyone who lives in the U.S. as of April 1, 2020. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal governments for the next decade, according to the bureau.
Census takers will also visit households in other New England locations, including Boston and East Bridgewater, Mass., Concord, N.H.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
