LAWRENCE — Always carrying a homemade dish or dessert, Sally Raymond regularly stops around the corner at 49 Blanchard St. — an office where veterans gather.
The veterans call her their “Gold Star Mom.”
“Sally is like the mom to everyone,” said Kelly Frazier, founder of International Veterans Care Services, Inc.
This week, that office space, a veterans’ resource center, was dedicated to Sally’s son, the late Army Sgt. Pierre Raymond, who died while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He was initially injured on Sept. 15, 2005 when his unit was attacked by enemy forces in Ramadi, Iraq. He died five days later at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.
He was just 28 years old.
Frazier said IVCS wanted to dedicate their resource center to Raymond for some time now. She and Raymond attended St. Patrick’s School together as kids.
They wanted to surprise Sally with the dedication effort. and it worked, Frazier said.
“She was crying and her son, Joseph, was also able to be here. They cut the ribbon together,” Frazier said.
Frazier said she found IVCS two years to help veterans and their families.
In addition to camaraderie and food, visitors can watch television and play pool and cards. Food is regularly distributed including drop offs twice weekly to 29 elderly veterans living in the Merrimack Valley.
Transportation for veterans is also available. and donations of every kind, including clothing, are accepted, Frazier said.
For more information, check out ivcs24.org or call Frazier (978) 609 7239.
