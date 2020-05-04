LAWRENCE — Brianna Korecki, a graduating senior at Central Catholic High School, stood on the lawn of her family’s Methuen home with the school’s president Sunday.
That’s because Central Catholic President Chris Sullivan came to hand-deliver Korecki a lawn sign that said, “Congratulations Graduate, Class of 2020.”
Korecki is just one of 326 seniors from 38 communities to receive lawn signs Sunday from faculty and staff of Central Catholic. This was how they decided to recognize graduating seniors who will not be able to have a traditional graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel like it is really special, especially for Mr. Sullivan coming to bring the sign to me. I have a really good relationship,” said Korecki, who plans to study nursing at Regis College this fall. “It just shows that the teachers and faculty truly care about their students.”
About 11 a.m., faculty and staff members picked up lawn signs in the parking lot behind the school. Some wore face masks with the school’s logo.
They then headed off to deliver the signs to students throughout the area. The lawn signs were dropped off from about noon until 4 p.m.
“This is a chance for the faculty to kind of get out and see them, they miss them,” Sullivan said. “They are teaching them in Zoom classrooms, but this is a chance for them to see them in person. It’s a chance to celebrate uniquely given what we are dealing with, but it’s also a chance for us to have some contact with the kids we miss and love.”
Sullivan said the faculty pooled together a little more than $3,000 to raise the money for the signs, which cost about $10 each.
And although the graduating students will be heading off to college or into the job market during these trying times, he actually thinks they’ll be better for it.
“At some point, people are going to look back on the Class of 2020. They are going to be legendary in the history of their school for their resiliency,” Sullivan said. “I am actually pretty impressed with the way they have dealt with these things considering. Friday night was supposed to be their prom, they all dressed up in their prom gear anyway and took pictures and connected with each other.”
He added, “That’s just one of a million different things. This is the time they should be having those last goodbyes and they are having all these different moments and now they are doing it differently.”