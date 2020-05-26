LAWRENCE -- With 326 seniors in 38 cities and towns and two states, Central Catholic High School is undertaking a gargantuan logistical feat this weekend as 75 teachers will fan out across the region to bestow diplomas on members of the graduating class of 2020.
The teachers -- chosen by the students themselves in a recent survey -- will be heading out this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Principal Doreen Keller, the teachers will be dressed in ceremonial academic robes and the students will be wearing their caps and gowns.
Each outdoor presentation could take up to 30 minutes, she said, as the teachers will offer a short speech, present the diploma, say a closing prayer and then stick around for photos and some socializing, she said.
"They will be there long enough so it's special for the students," she said.
Of course the teachers, and students, will be wearing masks and using social distancing.
If it rains, Keller said, the ceremonies would be held on a porch or a garage or under umbrellas.
"Immediate household family members can be there," she said. "Siblings, grandparent in the household, are fine."
The teachers were chosen by the students in a survey, in which they were asked who their top five favorite teachers were. Most of the students were paired up with their first or second choices, Keller said.
"We asked students to identify five teachers that had made an impact on their lives for the better while they were students," she said.
School spokeswoman Heather Nataro said the event will be "a way to get that kind of closure." Making it even better is that the students "will see people they are used to seeing on campus."
The school has been closed since mid-March when the coronavirus first started spreading throughout the region. Remote learning started soon after the school was closed. The last day of school for seniors was May 18. For the rest of the school the last day is June 5.
In addition to the unique graduation "ceremony," high school seniors are also partaking in other events during this Senior Celebration Week, including a car rally on Wednesday at noon at the high school. The students have been encouraged to decorate their cars and to have a family member drive so they can enjoy the event as passengers.
Senior academic awards are being held Thursday via Zoom at 5 p.m.
Next week, the gym will be set up as it would have been for graduation and parents and families can come in for photos on the stage with Keller and school president Chris Sullivan, both of whom will be wearing masks. Families can make 15-minute appointments for each photo shoot.
The official 82nd Commencement for the Class of 2020 is being planned tentatively for July 26, depending on public health guidelines and restrictions.