LAWRENCE — Central Catholic High School held its 85th commencement exercises Thursday with 276 students walking the stage.
The commencement began with Central Catholic’s President Christopher Sullivan addressing the crowd.
Co-valedictorians Allyson Lightburn and Ranjana Ramesh also gave speeches, followed by Salutatorian Sydney Demers.
Awards including The Brother Florentius Memorial Award, The Brother Vincent Dinnean, The Michael Garvey Memorial Award, and the Mary I. Kilcoyne Memorial Award were then presented followed by the Florentian Dedication. Class officers then gathered to lead the class in singing the school’s alma mater.
