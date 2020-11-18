LAWRENCE –– Central Catholic students learned last week they would move to remote learning during the weeks surrounding Thanksgiving –– as a safety measure while siblings returned home from college and families gathered for the holiday.
But the timeline was moved up to Tuesday, after four more members of the school community tested positive for COVID-19, according to a joint statement from President Chris Sullivan and Principal Doreen Keller.
The latest cases bring the total to eight, a school spokesperson said, all of which have been students.
“These individuals are required to self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days,” the statement reads. “To the best of our knowledge, none of these individuals contracted COVID-19 at Central Catholic.”
All members of the community who need to quarantine due to contact concerns with infected individuals have already been notified, according to the statement.
The high school will remain in “live remote” learning through Friday, Dec. 4, as previously announced.
A “hybrid model” –– used since the start of this academic year –– is scheduled to resume Monday, Dec. 7.
Sullivan in a statement to The Eagle-Tribune praised the success thus far of hybrid learning, as well as a “a robust, live and synchronous remote learning model at the ready.”
"In an abundance of caution, and because we had the ability to pivot quickly, we decided to move up that timeline and begin remote instruction today (Tuesday, Nov. 17),” he said.
A lull between the fall and winter seasons means athletics are not impacted.