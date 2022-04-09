METHUEN — Central Catholic High School senior Zachary Channen has been named a finalist in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship contest, putting him one step closer to joining a list of notable winners like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.
Channen, a 17-year-old Methuen resident, was first recognized among 50,000 high schoolers who scored exceptionally high on the Preliminary SAT qualifying test in 2020.
From there, the contest was narrowed to 16,000 in the semifinal round — representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors — with a detailed application.
Channen is now among 15,000 students to be notified of advancement to the final round.
Contest guidelines make clear that only those with outstanding academic success throughout high school, with an endorsement from a school principal and standout scores on the SAT and ACT move forward.
The list of achievements goes on for Channen, who also caught the attention of admission teams at Harvard and Dartmouth recently.
He received news of those acceptances after already having been admitted to four competitive Massachusetts schools — Northeastern University, Boston University, Boston College and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
He has yet to make a decision about where he’ll enroll, but already has plans for what subjects to study.
“I’m really into current events, things going on in the news,” he said. “I want to pair that with my interest in business, for example, analyzing government policy.”
Outside of the classroom, where Channen is one of the youngest in his grade, he’s captain of his school’s varsity tennis team and coaches youth tennis in Haverhill at Cedardale Health and Fitness.
He’s a member of DECA — aimed at preparing business leaders and entrepreneurs — the Student Alumni Association, Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society and Math Club.
Channen also tutors and mentors students at Lawrence Catholic Academy, and during the pandemic he made Christmas cards for 160 nursing home residents.
Winning one of several $2,500 scholarships in the finals would put him in the company of several successful household names.
Gates earned his National Merit Scholarship in 1973, followed by Bezos in 1982. The co-founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel, was a 1985 winner.
“It’s humbling to see the list of people that have been able to achieve this,” Channen said. “It’s an inspiration to keep working hard.”
Others went on to become high-ranking politicians, astronauts, famous filmmakers and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.