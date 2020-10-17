LAWRENCE — Trash bags, masks and socially distant smiles were seen along the Spicket River as volunteers, including a dozen members of the Central Catholic High School community, worked to clean a portion of the 3.5-mile greenway near the school for Groundwork Lawrence's annual beautification effort.
Ten students joined Central Catholic President Christopher Sullivan, Director of Campus Ministry Earline Tweedie and Campus Minister Br. Rene Roy to pick up trash and debris near their school Oct. 3. It is the eighth year the school has taken part in the volunteer effort, Tweedie said.
“I am very proud of our students for their generosity to serve in our community," Tweedie said. "They volunteered with energy and excitement as we cleaned around Central, and a couple of our neighbors came out to see what we were doing and said thank you. As we say in the CCHS Alma Mater, 'In the midst of Lawrence City stands the school we love.' Our students who participated demonstrated their love for CCHS and their love for Lawrence."
Groundwork Lawrence calls the Spicket River Greenway the city's "emerald bracelet," linking together green spaces, parks and neighborhoods along the river. Through annual cleanups started in 2002, volunteers have cleared over 120 tons of debris and thousands of tires from the riverbanks, according to Groundwork Lawrence.
Those at Groundwork say they are grateful to the 100-plus volunteers who took part in the cleanup. In addition to Central Catholic's band of volunteers, groups from SquashBusters and the Society of Friends also took part.
"We know it takes the whole community to maintain a clean, green, healthy city, and in this spirit we continue to put on all our events, including the Spicket River Cleanup,” said Eddie Rosa, Groundwork Lawrence's community engagement director.
This year, to keep the event COVID-19-friendly, anyone who participated was able to do so closer to their home in neighborhoods and local green spaces, rather than gathering in one big group at the Spicket River, organizers said.