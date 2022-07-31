Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories about the history and future of Lawrence’s canals. This installment in the series “Canal Crossroads” profiles a key player in the canals’ future, their avowed owner — the national hydroelectric company Central Rivers Power and its subsidiary, The Essex Company.
LAWRENCE — Where there are water rights you’ll often find water fights. Certainly that’s true in Lawrence.
An ongoing battle over the city’s historic and deteriorating canals will likely re-emerge in 2023 when federal relicensing starts for the 14 Megawatt hydroelectric plant at the Great Stone Dam.
The relicensing has implications for repairs to and preservation of Lawrence’s historic North Canal (1845) and South Canal (1866), and promises to attract scrutiny from parties with longstanding canal interests.
They include the city of Lawrence, abutting commercial property owners, and historical and environmental advocates at local, state and federal levels.
The canals’ ownership, condition, maintenance and water use have been contentious issues for decades.
In 2020, Central Rivers bought The Essex Company and its 50-year (1978-2028) federally issued license for the Lawrence hydroelectric project, from Enel, a worldwide energy company.
The Essex Company is largely a paper designation for the water rights upon which Lawrence was built, by wealthy investors, who, in 1845, were chartered to own and sell the water that would power the city’s mammoth mills.
The Essex Company package purchased by Central Rivers includes the Lawrence canals, the Great Stone Dam, land, structures related to hydropower and rights to upriver water all the way to Lowell.
Central Rivers Power operates 45 hydro-electric plants around the country including 14 in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It owns the Boott hydroelectric project in Lowell, also on the Merrimack River, which has been undergoing relicensing.
In August of 2020 Central Rivers applied to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to amend its (The Essex Company’s) hydroelectric project license in Lawrence and remove the canals from the project area, arguing the waterways lie outside its power generation area and have no bearing on the hydroelectric project.
Others, including the City of Lawrence, opposed the removal of the canals from the boundary area. The City Council and other groups say the canals are in disrepair and an eyesore and have for decades been either neglected or poorly maintained by its owners.
The council and other groups want to see the canals repaired and protected through the upcoming relicensing process.
On July 13, FERC stated it would be premature to remove the canals from its federal oversight in advance of relicensing, a 5-year process starting in 2023 that will provide for public comment and more information to be presented on the canals.
By late next year Central Rivers must file with the FERC a notice of intent to seek its new license.
The Lawrence hydroelectric plant, located below the Great Stone Dam, is on the south side of the Merrimack River and faces the 3/4-mile long South Canal.
The plant generates power through water streamed from the dam down to two 8 megawatt turbines and a generator.
The generated power flows through an electrical line to a substation and to the New England electrical grid to power the region’s homes and businesses and more. The Lawrence plant generates enough power for about 12,000 houses, based on Department of Energy estimates.
Central Rivers Power will not comment on its FERC relicensing but a spokesperson did respond to several questions related to the canals.
Asked why, as the canals’ owner, it did it not want the canals retained in its license, the company said their removal from the project boundary is unrelated to their ownership.
“FERC defines the project boundary as the elements necessary for the project’s operation (in this case, the operation of the Great Stone Dam and the powerhouse at the dam),” the spokesperson said.
“If the canals are removed from the project boundary, Central Rivers will still, as the owner, be responsible for the maintenance and operation of the canals,” the spokesperson said.
Asked what the company has done to improve the canals, the spokesman said it has consulted with stakeholders on priority repairs and spent over $500,000 on capital improvements and more than $100,000 on trash removal and vegetation management.
Projects have included:
- Rebuilding the lower gates adjacent to the New Balance property in the south canal to better control the flows and prevent further erosion.
- Working with local property owners in the assessment and repair of the south canal walls adjacent to their buildings.
- Assessment and repair of numerous sinkholes and damaged walls along the north canal.
- The ongoing rebuild of the Lower Lock structure in coordination with the State Historical Preservation Officer.
The spokesperson said the company performs quarterly inspections of the Lawrence Canals.
