LOWELL — It was a battle royale between the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley as Central Catholic went up against Peabody High in the Div. 1 softball state semifinals Tuesday afternoon at River View Field.
In the end, Central Catholic emerged victorious by a margin of 4-2, which they celebrated raucously when the last out was recorded.
The Raiders will face the winner of the other semifinal game being played Wednesday between King Phillip and Taunton.
