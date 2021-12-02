FOXBOROUGH — Central Catholic’s dominating, dream season ended here — at Gillette Stadium.
The Red Raiders fell 7 points short, 22-15, against Springfield Catholic in the Div. 1 state title game in the famed Patriots home stadium.
After a crushing defeat in the second game of the season to rival St. John’s Prep (49-14), Central rattled off 10 wins in a row, scoring over 34 points in every win.
Not last night.
Two of the most potent Massachusetts high school programs in the state, which played in early September, a game won by Central Catholic, 67-52, played some defense this time around.
This competitive game and series showcased two of the state’s best five quarterbacks in Springfield Central’s William Watson, a junior, and Central Catholic senior Ayden Pereira.
Both showed signs of their greatness last night with Watson throwing for 187 yards while running for the game’s first score. Pereira had the longest run of the game for Central, a 33-yarder which set up the best play of the game for the Red Raiders, a 6-yard, rollout pass, after almost being sacked, to Ty Cannistraro.
While the score was tied 8-8 in the first quarter, Springfield Central took control of the game in the second quarter with two touchdowns. Central got close, but not close enough for any heroics.
In the end, though, Central won another Merrimack Valley Conference title, going undefeated in the league, and they got revenge against St. John’s Prep a few weeks ago with a convincing 35-12 win in the north final in Lowell.
“I really liked this team,” said Central’s long-time coach Chuck Adamopoulous. “We accomplished a lot. We had a good run in the playoffs. It’s just tough ending this way.”