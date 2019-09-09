9-11 ceremony to be at Memorial Bridge

HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Exchange Club, Haverhill's Brightside and the city's Vietnam Veterans Commission will hold a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the foot of the PFC Ralph T. Basiliere Memorial Bridge. The Exchange Club recently cleaned the flag pole in preparation for installing a new flag, which the club is providing.
Members of the public are invited to attend this brief ceremony. The Rev. Frank Clarkson of the Unitarian Universalist Church will provide the invocation. Haverhill's Veterans Services Officer, Amanda Buckley, will raise the flag. Neal Ferreira will sing the Battle Hymn of the Republic and the National Anthem.
Salem's Brantmuller promoted to sergeant 1
SALEM, N.H. — Devon Michael Brantmuller was promoted to the rank of sergeant 1 in the Marines on Aug. 1. Brantmuller graduated from Salem High in June 2015.
He left for boot camp on Paris Island on Nov. 30, 2015. He started as private and was promoted to lance corporal 1 in November 2016, according to his mother, Dawn Brantmuller of Salem.
Brantmuller was then promoted to corporal 1 in November 2017. Brantmuller has been stationed in Spain and Italy as well as posts in the U.S.
Tabernacle organist to play in Methuen
METHUEN — The Methuen Memorial Music Hall announced that Richard Elliot, principal organist at the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, will be the featured organist at the Fall Scholarship Concert on Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.
He will be playing pieces by Sir Edward Elgar, Bach, S. Andrew Lloyd, Gawthrop, Vierne and Franck.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Church to hold bean supper
GROVELAND — St. James Episcopal Church will hold a traditional New England-style baked bean supper from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday in the parish hall, 119 Washington St.
The meal will include baked beans, hot dogs, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and homemade desserts. Cost is $10 for adults. Children under 10 are free. Credit cards are accepted. For more information about this and other events at St. James, visit online at www.saintjamesgroveland.org.
Methodist church plans flea market
HAVERHILL — Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at 471 Main St. will hold its 43rd annual fall flea market.
More than 50 vendors will display their wares from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be available, including coffee and donuts, hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, baked goods and soft drinks. Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 21.
Kayak and canoe scavenger hunt is Saturday
METHUEN — The Methuen-based Clean River Project will hold its first "kayaks and canoes" scavenger hunt fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine.
Participants will launch their kayaks and canoes at Clean River's headquarters, 1022 Riverside Drive. The goal is to collect as much trash from the riverbanks as possible within a three-hour period. Pontoon boats will be following participants and will remove bags of trash from the participants' kayaks or canoes.
Each kayak and canoe will be assigned a number, which will be noted on trash bags that will be returned to Clean River's headquarters for judging based on volume. Participants with the most trash collected will receive trophies. A special competition will pit firefighters from Haverhill, Methuen, Lawrence and North Andover against each other to see who can collect the most trash.
Participation fee is a $20 donation per person, which includes a cookout, prizes and raffles, and a "cash in the trash" search for bottles containing notes indicating whether the finder has won a prize.
To register, contact Janice at 978-857-6680.