Challenger scores upset in Lawrence School Committee race

LAWRENCE — The one, contested race for the Lawrence School Committee turned into an upset, as challenger Kassandra Infante defeated incumbent Donna Bertolino by a tally of 415 votes to 283.
Infante, 26, of 3 Storrow Terrace, said she was “pleasantly surprised” by the win. “It’s really exciting,” she added.
“I feel like I put in a lot of hard work in community engagement and canvasing and meeting voters,” she said. “I feel like it was a real grassroots effort.”
She said the first thing she wants to address on the committee is how to get power back to the elected officials. Currently, the schools are run by a panel appointed by the state as part of a takeover plan. About a decade ago, the schools were deemed to be ineffective and a controller was put into place.
More recently, a control board has been in place and is rebuilding the district.
“The first thing I want to address and advocate for is a transition plan to be put into place based on community input,” Infante said.
She and others have brought back a group known as the Greater Lawrence Education Justice Alliance, which she hopes will host listening sessions with families, parents and students to “get input on the transition plan.”
Infante grew up in Lawrence and attended elementary and middle school in the city before her family moved away. She said she moved back to the city about six years ago.
The rest of the School Committee seats were either uncontested or had no candidates at all.
However, there was at least one write-in candidate.
Jonathan Guzman of Lynn Street said he ran a sticker campaign for the District F seat and it appeared soon after the polls closed that he won the race, since there weren’t any other sticker candidates in the race.
In District D, Joshua Alba, 36, of 51 Nesmith St., was unopposed.
In District E, Patricia Mariano, of 28 Ridgewood Circle, was unopposed.
Districts B and C had no candidates.
Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee
Incumbents Stephany Infante, 25, of 226 Mt. Vernon St., and Leo Lamontagne, 10 Corbett Road, joined challenger Zoila Disla, of 201 Olive Ave., were elected to represent Lawrence on the GLTS school board.
Lawrence has three representatives on the board, Methuen has two, while Andover and North Andover have one each.
Challengers Brenda Rozzi, 69, 127 Chester St. and Vivian Marmol, 341 Water St., also ran to represent Lawrence but were bumped by the top three vote-getters.