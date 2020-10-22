DERRY — It was a night at the drive-in to honor a top citizen, business and nonprofit organization.
The Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards event Thursday night at the Tupelo Music Hall, with a outdoor drive-in theme all in an effort to keep guests safe during the ongoing pandemic.
Steve Dente took the 2020 Citizen of the Year honor. Enterprise Bank was named the Business of the Year and the YMCA of Greater Londonderry won the Nonprofit of the Year award.
The chamber has been honoring top citizens since 1965. The first recipient was Grant Benson Jr.
Warren Daigle of Daigle Plumbing, Heating and Cooling introduced Dente to receive his award.
Daigle called Dente someone who has "dedicated his life to being a volunteer."
Daigle added that Dente not only is a longtime business man, owning Simpson's Painting in Derry for more than 40 years, but is a committed supporter of the community and its residents.
That includes being a longtime member of the Derry Village Rotary Club, and working as a leadership volunteer for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
Dente has also helped organize the annual Chamber holiday parade for many years.
When receiving his honor, Dente said he had a lot of people to thank, including his fellow Rotarians, who he called "his family away from my family."
He said the club works hard to help those businesses and organizations in town needing support, while also doing projects to benefit the community as a whole.
"Making the community strong is what makes the town strong," Dente said.
Dente thanked his wife Carol for being at his side and also paid tribute to his mother.
"I grew up and my mother was involved in just about every organization that was out there," he said. "I learned community service first-hand."
Dente added a final special memory of his mother.
"She always said 'If you do good things for people, good things will happen to you,'" he recalled. "Thank you Mom. You were right."
Before stepping down from the stage, Dente was also awarded the ceremonial Citizen of the Year top hat, presented by historian T.J. Cullinane and the Derry Heritage Commission.
YMCA of Greater Londonderry Executive Director Lisa Bernard accepted the top nonprofit honor, thanking her team, her community partners and all the organizations that help the YMCA thrive and serve.
"We have done amazing things since 1999 since our doors opened," Bernard said. "Even with COVID challenges, we've been up against, we've endured to provide to the best of our ability."
That included a successful 11-week summer camp with no coronavirus cases reported, Bernard said.
Enterprise Bank staff accepted their Business of the Year Award virtually and sent an audio message, thanking supporters, the community and Chamber.
In addition to the top awards, outgoing Chamber board chairman Mike Ebbett welcomed new chair-elect T.J. Karanasios. Board members were also recognized.
Everyone attending also gave a big shout-out to the Tupelo Music Hall and owner Scott Hayward and wife Julie. The Tupelo has hosted a successful summer of its own drive-in events, featuring concerts held with fans driving in to the parking lot off A Street to safely hear the music.
The venue has also opened its space for events supporting organizations like the Upper Room and Thursday night's Chamber event.