NORTH ANDOVER — The Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center of Merrimack Valley hosted its annual Grand Menorah Lighting on the North Andover Town Common on Dec. 19 to celebrate Chanukah.
Dozens of families attended the ceremony along with North Andover first responders.
This year, Fire Chief John Weir had the honor of lighting the shamash — the helper candle — which is in the center of the menorah.
After the candles were lit, Rabbi Asher Bronstein of Chabad Lubavitch led everyone in song and prayer.
Police Chief Charles Gray, Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo, State Representative Tram Nguyen and Sen. Bruce Tarr also attended the menorah lighting.
Music was enjoyed and attendees ate latkes — a type of potato pancake — which was served at the North Andover Historical Society’s Stevens Center after the ceremony.
