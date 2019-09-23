BOSTON — Local, state and federal authorities made more than three dozen arrests, seized large amounts of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, and confiscated firearms and body armor in a 10-week operation dubbed "Operation Devil's Highway," according to an announcement Monday.
Thirty-eight people, the majority local residents, were arrested in the operation that specifically targeted "drug distribution activity" in Lawrence and New Hampshire, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling in Boston.
"In total, Operation Devil’s Highway resulted in the seizure of more than 14 kilograms of fentanyl, 5 kilograms of heroin, 29 kilograms of cocaine, four firearms, and body armor," according to Lelling's statement.
He said the operation "was tremendously successful in targeting street-level drug trafficking in Lawrence, which is a hub of illegal drug distribution for all of New England.”
Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque said while local officers and detectives were involved, the federal agencies took the lead this summer in the investigation. He praised the outside agencies for their continued help.
"We can't do it alone. I applaud the U.S. attorneys and others for getting involved," said Vasque, noting the operation targeted both drug users and drug dealers.
Lelling's statement indicated federally driven enforcement will continue in Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley.
“This kind of operation can only succeed with the full commitment of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, coupled with realistic planning to target the most prolific drug distributors. This will not be the last time we target drug dealers in Lawrence or their customers from points north,” Lelling said.
The operation "should serve as a warning to others thinking of filling the void created by these arrests — we aren’t finished. Everyone arrested this summer allegedly exploited Lawrence as their drug-trafficking hub, bringing perilous opioids like fentanyl and heroin — in addition to cocaine and marijuana — to neighborhoods across New England,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.
“That’s why the FBI and our law enforcement partners will not relent in putting those distributors profiting from addiction and lawlessness out of business, so that the hometowns they harm might heal," Bonavolonta said in the statement.
Brian Boyle, DEA special agent in charge, said his agency's top priority is combatting the opioid epidemic and bringing to justice anyone who distributes deadly drugs.
“Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities. These enforcement actions with our federal, state and local partners show what happens when law enforcement works together," Boyle said.
Agents from the U.S Immigration and Customs Homeland Security Investigations division are also involved in the operation.
The majority of criminal charges resulted from weekly sweeps in Lawrence that targeted individuals distributing opioids, according to the statement.
Weekly, 40 to 60 local, state and federal officers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire gathered to conduct surveillance, investigate and make arrests, Lelling said.
During the operation, the following people were arrested on the following charges:
- Jason Medlen, 32, of Methuen; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
- Louis Delvecchio, 51, of Methuen; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
- Santos Obispo Guerrera Lara, 35, of Lawrence; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Douglas “Sunny” Grasso, 34, of Lawrence; conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
- Brian Brae, 35, of Lawrence; conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
- Enel Alfredo Mendez-Aquino, 29, of Lawrence; distribution of fentanyl and cocaine.
- Jorge Alexander Andujar Romero, 29, of Lawrence; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Edward Jesis Mar Carmona Ortiz, 42, of Lawrence; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Steven de Jesus de Leon Trinidad, 22, of Lawrence; distribution and possession with intent to distribute a heroine/fentanyl mix.
- Luis Felix Franco Herrera, 21, of Lawrence; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Jose Rodriquez-Walker, 32, of Lawrence; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Johanny Mejia-Nunez, 43, of Lawrence; possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl;
- Ronyel Pena, 18, of Lawrence; conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Joe Martinez, 24, of Lawrence; conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Ysrael Nunez, 37, of Lawrence; conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; and aiding and abetting.
- William Cabrera, 30, of Lawrence; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin; and possession with intent to distribute heroin and oxycodone.
- Oscar Guadalupe Martinez, 37, of North Andover; conspiracy with intent to distribute and distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 1 kilogram or more of heroin.
- Stiven Torres Martinez, 21, of North Andover; conspiracy with intent to distribute and distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 1 kilogram or more of heroin.
- Jason Jimenez, 24, of Bronx, New York; possession with intent to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl.
- Milton Elias Lara, 42, of Lawrence; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
- Alexsander Padro, 28, of Methuen; distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl;
- John Mena, 24, of Lawrence; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 10 grams or more of acryl fentanyl, a controlled substance analogue.
- Yunior Darismir Prandys Torres, 22, of Lawrence; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance, to wit, fentanyl.
- Juan Perez Diaz, 22, of Lawrence; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance, to wit, fentanyl.
- Jose Ventura, 37, of Lawrence; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of fentanyl.
- Leisy Baez-Zapata, 21, of Lawrence; conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; and aiding and abetting.
- Erick Alberto Paulino Amador, 28, of Lawrence; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl.
- Bernardito Carvajal, 28, of Haverhill; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Alfredo Rivera, 31, of Haverhill; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Julio Esthil-Cifre, 30, of Lawrence; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Edgar Castro, 45, of Revere; conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.
- Julio Ortiz-Chaparro, 47, of Boston; conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.
- Crishanty Aybar Arias, 22, of Lawrence; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Cesar Lara Castillo, 36, of Lawrence; possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance; false representation of social security number, and aggravated identity theft.
- Santiago Rubel Guerrero Tejeda, 22, of Bani, Dominican Republic; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl.
- Jesus Maria Aybar Franco, 34, of Lawrence; distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Marino Amador Baez, 34, of Lawrence; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Willin Arias-Castillo, 35, of Lawrence; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl.
In addition to the federal agencies and Lawrence police, troopers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire state police were involved in the operation, along with officers from numerous police departments including Andover, Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover and the Essex County Sheriff's Department.
