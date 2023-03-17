HAVERHILL — There were plenty of smiles and strikes Friday night, March 10, at Academy Lanes in Bradford, where Merrimack Valley Family Services hosted its 15th annual fundraiser.
Bowl a Strike for Kids has been a strong fundraising source for the group to be able to partner children with positive adult role models. The goal is for youngsters to find inspiration to succeed in school, form healthy relationships and set goals for their future.
This year’s event was Disney themed. Participants and event sponsors coordinated outfits and had a blast bowling.
More than 200 people participating in the event, which raised about $77,000 that will go to support Family Services of the Merrimack Valley’s youth mentoring programs, Big Friends Little Friends, and Stand and Deliver.
