SALEM, N.H. — The owners of Chaser's Poker Room and Casino, at 7 Veterans Memorial Parkway, have applied to renovate the former K-Mart a quarter mile away.
The 84,000-square-foot department store was shuttered early in 2020 along with 96 other K-Mart locations nationwide. The Salem site has been vacant since.
Records show the current lessee, Transform Operating Stores, LLC, still maintains exclusive control of the property. However, the sublease holder is Kymalimi LLC – the business name of Lisa and Michael Withrow, who own Chaser’s.
The co-owners say they are “looking forward to creating more local jobs and increasing donations to Salem charities.”
Town zoning ordinance allows for charitable gaming at the proposed new site.
According to a recent proposal submitted to the Planning Department, the facility there would feature 800 gaming stations and 155 dining/lounge seats for casino patrons. It would require up to 420 parking spaces, the applicant states, all of which are available.
Chaser’s existing location opened in 2017 and spans about 5,500 square feet with 23 tables. Games include roulette, black jack, and various poker games.
New Hampshire law requires facilities who operate “games of chance” to donate 35% of gross revenues to charitable organizations. The state’s Racing and Charitable Gaming Division oversees the industry.
Chaser’s has 36 charitable affiliations, according to the owners, including the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem, Salem Animal Rescue League, Salem Family Resources and Greater Salem Caregivers.
Records show these groups and others have received more than $9 million from Chaser’s since the business opened.