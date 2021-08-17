Photojournalist Ben Brody spent six years covering America's war in Afghanistan. But all he could think about as he watched the country's U.S.-backed government collapse were the Afghan colleagues who were still trapped there, and how to get them out.
"That's what I've been working on the last three or four weeks, and the situation is becoming increasingly dire," he said. "The airport is running military flights, but there is also a Taliban cordon around the airport, so unless you're at the airport, which is a dangerous place to be right now, you're not able to reach the flights."
As photography director of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit news organization based in Boston, Brody has been working to put pressure on the Biden administration and the U.S. State Department to take care of Afghans who partnered with American reporters.
"I have gotten the impression that the state department wants to help journalists, but right now it seems like the solution to getting our colleagues out is either the Taliban opens the cordon or the U.S. military opens it for them, and I don't think either possibility is likely," Brody said.
He was reacting to the aftermath of Sunday's chaotic scene at Kabul's airport, when panicked Afghan citizens tried to storm their way onto commercial airliners, and clung to the wheels of American military aircraft that were taxiing down a runway.
They were fleeing Taliban forces, which had rolled over the Afghan Army and the rest of the country in a matter of weeks, and were about to enter the capital city.
The Taliban's encroachment followed the final pullout of American forces after two decades of American military presence in Afghanistan, which had been prompted by the terrorist attacks on New York's World Trade Center in 2001.
That final scene provoked strong reactions in all who watched it, but especially in those who had served in Afghanistan.
These included Alberto Gonzalez of Methuen, who served in the Army and feels that America did more than its duty in Afghanistan, and that our involvement there had run its course.
For Brody, who was always skeptical about America's presence in both Afghanistan and Iraq, this final scene and what it suggested about the fate of his friends was extremely difficult to watch.
But he hasn't given up, and said "we are chasing every hope we have," which includes trying to secure seats on four different flights. He is also working to get all the paperwork squared away with the State Department, so that if an Afghan colleague can get on a plane, "we'll have our ducks in a row when it comes time to process their visas."
Brody spent 15 years photographing America's wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, after enlisting in the U.S. Army in 2002. He served as a combat photographer with the Third Infantry Division in Iraq, and was awarded a Bronze Star in 2008, before working as a member of the press in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2016.
"At that point, the war in Afghanistan had been going on for more than a decade and it was clear that we wanted to get out," Brody said. "It was clear to me, based on my experience in Iraq, that the end game was to surge troops in, to push the Taliban back until the U.S. could leave in more or less orderly fashion, which is what they did in Iraq. The decision had nothing to do with the country's prospects for long term stability, but rather was a way of saving face for a hopeless engagement."
By 2014, American forces in Afghanistan had dwindled from 160,000 to well below 10,000, and the personnel who remained were there only to provide air support to Afghan forces, Brody said.
"Once that went away, a long-scheduled departure of that airpower, then you saw the Afghan military collapse," he said.
Brody, who grew up on the North Shore, exhibited some of his photos of Afghanistan at the Fruitlands Museum in Harvard in 2015, and later published a catalog to accompany them called "Endgame: Afghanistan."
Many of these were later combined with his photos from Iraq in a book called "Attention Servicemember," which was published in 2019 and was shortlisted for the Aperture - Paris Photo First Book Award.
Brody's personal work is much different from the official photos that he shot for the Army, which he once described as propaganda that "justified" the war's "existence and exaggerated its accomplishments."
A viewer of his books and exhibits can quickly see that he is less interested in documenting the incidents of war than evoking its unsettling subtexts.
But as Brody now worries about the fate of Afghan colleagues, he also sees his work in a different, more pressing light.
"I'm reflective on, not just the consequences of military intervention in Afghanistan and Iraq, but also what is the role of journalism in those countries," he said. "I think I tried to explore a lot of those questions in 'Attention Servicemember,' but those questions ring hollow when the people who allowed you to make that work and invited you into their homes and lives are in dire peril."
Alberto Gonzalez of Methuen, who served one tour in Afghanistan with the Army's 101st Engineer Battalion, feels Americans did their job in helping to stabilize the country.
"I interacted with locals, with the Afghan Army and the police," he said. "They were really happy we were there."
Gonzalez was involved in operations in several cities and was wounded in Charq, in Logan Province, which he said was considered "the most dangerous place in the world."
"That's why we were trying to eradicate the Taliban," he said.
Gonzalez participated in convoys that carried supplies between American posts, and were subject to attack from IEDs, or improvised explosive devices, once they got outside the cities.
But Gonzalez also described the Taliban as little better than a gang, or criminal organization, and said America provided the Afghan forces with training and technology that should have allowed them to vanquish their foes.
"The way I see things is that we accomplished our mission, because we protected that country for so long," he said. "I believe we've given them all the keys for success for them to protect themselves and their families. It was millions of dollars of infrastructure and advanced equipment, but I don't believe we can help a country that doesn't want to help themselves."
He thinks America's role as a big brother, helping to stabilize troubled regions like Afghanistan, is valid, but only goes so far.
"I believe as an American this was definitely a good try," Gonzalez said. "We tried to help them. I understand we sacrificed lives. I think that when people say people died for nothing — no. We accomplished many different things. But the Afghan people, they need to fight to protect themselves."
Gonzalez harbors no bitter feelings about the outcome of the war, but feels our emotional energy would be better spent at home.
"Whose fault is it? I don't believe it's time to blame anybody," he said. "I think it's time to start healing, thinking about all the homeless people, homeless veterans. Why do we spend trillions of dollars in a country where people don't want to help themselves?"