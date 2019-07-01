Courtesy photo

The Kiwanis Club of Methuen hosted its first Car Seat Safety Check on Saturday, June 22. The event was held at Chick-fil-A in Methuen, with Align Credit Union serving as the event sponsor. Technicians from Amesbury, Newburyport, Hampton, Lawrence, and elsewhere participated. The Methuen Police Department was on hand with a K-9 and an informational table. The mission of Kiwanis International is to empower communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children.

