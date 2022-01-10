LAWRENCE — Growing up in Mexico City, Mexico, Antonio Guerrero had 10 brothers and sisters.
In addition to looking over his siblings, he also helped his mother shop and cook.
Those lessons and the delicious cuisine they created drove the popularity of Cafe Azteca in Lawrence for decades. A portrait of Guerrero’s mother, Petra Trejo de Guerrero, was among the restaurant’s artwork.
But 28 years after they originally opened, chef Antonio and his wife, Mary Guerrero, have closed the doors at Cafe Azteca and moved their cooking to El Taller Cafe at 275 Essex St. — at least temporarily.
“You can still get Chef Antonio’s food at El Taller,” Mary Guerrero said this week.
After the building that formerly housed Azteca at 180 Common St. was sold, Mary Guerrero said the rent more than doubled. The couple decided it was time to look for another space for the restaurant.
While they search, Antonio’s tamales, enchiladas, fajitas and more will be available at El Taller.
“At least half the menu ... . Mostly things he’d be using frying pans to create not so much frying,” Mary said.
Chef Antonio’s food as well as Azteca’s signature margaritas can be ordered to go, she noted.
Born in 2012, El Taller is an independent bookstore and cafe and also bills itself as a studio or workshop for the community at-large.
“It is a place to hang out, read books, write, join discussions, meet with friends and enjoy good food,” according to the El Taller web site.
Meanwhile, Cafe Azteca hopes to find a new home locally within six months to a year.
“We have many loyal followers,” noted Guerrero.
