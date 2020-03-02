ANDOVER -- Seven-year-old Kyki Anastasiadis is a daddy’s girl. The brown-eyed beauty loves cuddling, listening to music and reading books.
She’s also battling a rare genetic disorder that took years to be correctly diagnosed, with hints of a problem having surfaced when she was just 6 weeks old.
“Every two months I would go for check-ups and every time milestones were not being met,” said her mom, Panayiota Anastasiadis.
“She wasn’t cooing or making much sound at all, and she hated tummy time,” Panayiota said, referencing an activity that helps babies develop motor skills that eventually lead to crawling.
By Kyki’s one-year checkup, she still couldn’t pull herself up to stand. An orthopedist, a neurologist and a new pediatrician began taking a closer look.
The next three years would lead the Anastasiadis family through a minefield of misdiagnoses and frustrating delays involving no fewer than 12 doctors and therapists.
A highly recommended developmental pediatrician had an 18-month waiting list. Another pediatric neurologist had a two-month wait.
“After each doctor’s visit, I was given a supposed label, and yet in my gut every alarm was going off saying, ‘No, that’s not it!’” Panayiota said.
Those labels included expressive and receptive language delay and autism spectrum disorder.
Finally in 2016, a pediatric neurologist and geneticist at NYU diagnosed the girl with beta-propeller protein-assisted neurodegeneration, which is classified as “ultra rare.” She is just one of 200 people in the world with BPAN, which based on statistics will eventually cause her to lose the ability to walk, talk and eat. The prognosis is terminal.
“The more information we received on BPAN, the more it felt like the world was closing in,” Panayiota said.
“I wanted answers, but never did I imagine I would be handed this death sentence for my child,” she added.
A typical day for Kyki begins at 6 a.m. She needs assistance in every facet of life, from brushing her teeth and combing her hair, to eating and bathroom visits.
“Potty schedule is a bear. If you miss it by a second, then it’s changing clothes, a bath, laundry, and your original plans are on hold,” Panayiota said.
Kyki attends the Excel Program at High Plain Elementary School for students with special needs. After school she plays with her brother and sister.
“She will watch them play, but an adult is needed to facilitate the interaction,” Panayiota said.
“A terminal prognosis makes you see life in a different light,” she continued. “Cherish the smiles and belly laughs, try not to get upset when she’s colored the walls, pulled all the books off the shelf and she is quietly flipping the pages of that one book she was searching for.”