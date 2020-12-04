Chevalier pleads guilty to 2018 North Andover murder

SALEM, Mass. –– Previously convicted felon Brian Chevalier asked for forgiveness Friday morning after pleading guilty to killing Wendi Rose Davidson, his former fiancee.
"I pray there is a way you can forgive me," Chevalier told Davidson's family members during an emotionally charged proceeding in Salem Superior Court.
Chevalier, 54, will spend the rest of his life in state prison without the possibility of parole.
The admission of guilt comes more than two years after the 49-year-old mother of two boys was found strangled to death in her North Andover home.
Prosecutor Michael Sheehan pointed to evidence the state would have used to convict Chevalier had the case gone to trial, including how he strangled Davidson with a USB cord and zip tie, and fled across the country with her ATM card.
Sheehan explained how Davidson and Chevalier met online in December 2017. They started dating and got engaged quickly, on Valentine's Day 2018, he said.
Davidson broke off the engagement after a month, but continued to talk to Chevalier from time to time, according to Sheehan.
Sheehan said he planned to show jurors a text message in which Davidson described her ex-fiance as “a ticking time bomb of emotions” and another text she sent to Chevalier shortly before her death that read: “Being in a relationship with you is not healthy for me.”
Prosecutors said they learned that before dawn on April 20, 2018, Chevalier contacted his boss to quit his job as a traffic control worker.
Within hours, he drove from his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, to Davidson’s home in North Andover, prosecutors said. They said that once inside her home, he wrapped a cord around Davidson’s neck and knotted it with a zip tie.
A woman living in a neighboring apartment discovered Davidson’s body in the basement.
According to the prosecution, Chevalier took Davidson’s “cellphone, keys, pocketbook and debit card,” and moved her car to a gym parking lot about a mile away. He then made his way back to New Hampshire, where he ditched his own car after renting a U-Haul and then left the area, the prosecution said.
Detectives who tracked the U-Haul reported finding “Wendi’s phone, keys to her car, a package of zip ties and a receipt for the zip ties from days earlier.''
Investigators said bank records show several attempts to withdraw hundreds of dollars from Davidson’s account after her death –– $500 in Manchester, $300 in Missouri, $200 in Texas.
Detectives said the ATM activity helped them track Chevalier to a motel near the Mexico border. He had Davidson’s debit card and a backpack containing beads from a necklace she wore frequently, detectives said.
The same kinds of beads were found scattered on Davidson’s bedroom floor back in Massachusetts, Sheehan said in court Friday.
Other evidence included a 2018 jailhouse letter written by Chevalier and mailed to The Eagle-Tribune while he awaited trial. In the letter, Chevalier wrote, “I am sorry for all the pain I have caused. I’m writing to let the family know that this could have been prevented….”
Chevalier was referring to being paroled from New Hampshire state prison shortly before meeting Davidson. Before being released from prison, he served 14 years of a potential 30-year sentence for kidnapping an ex-girlfriend.
In his letter, Chevalier said he contacted the press "to let the family know that this could have been prevented and for them to file a wrongful death claim against the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and the New Hampshire Parole Department so no other family will be affected by something like this in the future."
"I know for a fact that if I was given the help I was asking for and needed all of this could have and would have been prevented," Chevalier wrote in the letter.
He was released by the New Hampshire Parole Board after testifying that he had a bright future and wanted to go home to care for his elderly mother. New leadership has since been appointed to the Parole Board, and an audit pointed out deep disarray in its operations.
On Friday, Chevalier's attorney in the murder case described Chevalier’s distant relationships with his mother and his alcoholic and absent father, as well as a childhood marred with trauma that “possibly led us to this day.”
Several of Davidson's family members who were given an opportunity to speak in court placed her murder squarely on Chevalier.
“Wendi believed people were good, deep down inside,” her step-sister Wendy Mahoney said. “She trusted wholeheartedly and loved unconditionally.”
Davidson's adult sons, Joshua and Bryan, said they will continue to honor their mother’s loving legacy of hard work, despite the heartbreak of them not having enough years with her.
For Sandi Holmes, Davidson’s aunt, the loss is also a constant struggle.
“I think about Wendi every morning when I wake up and every night when I put my head down on my pillow to go to sleep,” she said. “I look at her picture and think ‘what if?’”