METHUEN — Police Chief Scott McNamara is leaning toward recommending the city's addiction services program remain under the Police Department’s roof when the City Council votes on a proposal to move its operations under the umbrella of the Health Department.
On Sept. 20, city councilors tabled a vote on the proposal put forth by Mayor Neil Perry so that McNamara and incoming Director of Economic and Community Development Jack Wilson could offer feedback.
C.A.R.E.S. is an acronym for Community Addiction Resources Engagement Services.
McNamara was sworn in as police chief last Tuesday, while Wilson, Methuen's current city clerk, was appointed by the mayor to his new position earlier this month.
In June, Perry proposed splitting the Inspectional Services Division and the Community Development group so the city's health and business efforts could be streamlined.
According to Methuen's charter, the council must act within 90 days of his proposal. A vote is expected at the next meeting Monday, Oct. 18. The outcome will determine where C.A.R.E.S. sits in terms of hierarchy on the city's organizational chart — either moving under the public health umbrella and reporting to Inspectional Services Director Felix Zemel, or remaining under the Police Department and continuing to report to Sgt. Walter Fleming.
Councilors said getting the input of these key players was essential before the vote.
McNamara’s feedback was important since the program directly relates to his department, councilors said. Wilson’s input is important, too, said Councilor Chair Steve Saba, because he may be overseeing the program if the reorganization passes.
“If you’re going to be bringing (C.A.R.E.S.) under his authority, you need to make sure he understands the program and is OK with it,” Saba said. “We want Jack’s input on what he would be overseeing.”
Founded in 2014, C.A.R.E.S. offers services to people with substance-use disorders identified through the Police Department. A team of two women working out of the Police Department team up with officers going on overdose calls, then follow up after incidents to help people secure treatment and other resources. Their office is currently at the police station.
If the reorganization vote passes, the community development department would consist of the public health division — under which C.A.R.E.S. would sit overseen by Zemel — and an inspectional services arm. That entire group would be overseen by Wilson.
In an interview with The Eagle-Tribune last week, McNamara said “at minimum” he wants C.A.R.E.S. staff to remain housed with police.
“It’s important to me to keep the workers embedded within the Police Department and able to go out with police officers on calls whenever needed,” he said.
Further, he sees the reorganization as a way for the department to step outside the box in its efforts to handle issues facing Methuen.
"This is truly an opportunity to reimagine policing," the chief said. "All of those things — opioid use, homelessness and mental health — are intertwined and police officers most certainly welcome the help (to deal with them).”
He added, “I want to build on what we’re doing with the C.A.R.E.S. program, irrespective of who may supervise it.”
Mike Simard, a city councilor and Lawrence police sergeant, sat on the subcommittee that initially discussed the reorganization. When the issue came before the full council, Simard said he supported an integration into public health so C.A.R.E.S. could potentially secure additional grant money and expand its reach further into the Merrimack Valley.
Councilors are split on the topic.
“I like Felix's vision and I think it makes perfect sense to keep the health crisis of addiction in the Health department,” Simard said. “Moving forward, I think nothing will change as far as what the C.A.R.E.S. workers do for opioid addiction, but under the new reorganization I think it will expand their reach further.”
Chairman Saba sees things differently.
“If you’re going to keep them under the Police Department, why not keep them under the Police Department budget? I understand those in opposition are going to say the program will get more grant money under public health, but the Police Department can also secure grants,” Saba said. “Right now I’m leaning against voting yes (to support the reorganization).”
Perry has said that like Simard, he favors keeping the C.A.R.E.S. staff physically at the Police Department, but under the health division “as an overall strategy.”