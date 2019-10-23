Chief totals city vehicle in Reading crash

LAWRENCE — Police Chief Roy Vasque totaled his city-owned Chevy Tahoe late last month on a Saturday night in Reading, according to a police report and statements from police.
Vasque, who was not injured, confirmed Wednesday that he was in an accident in Reading but referred questions to police spokesman Tom Cuddy.
The accident happened about 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 28 on Main Street, also known as Route 28, according to an accident report.
Vasque was driving south on Route 28 approaching 122 Main St. when, he said, a coyote or dog "suddenly ran across the road in front of his vehicle," according to the state accident report filed with the Reading Police Department.
Vasque said in the accident report that he "attempted to swerve to the right to avoid killing the animal, but lost control of the vehicle causing it to collide with the granite curbing in front of 122 Main St. and then into" a utility pole.
A photo posted by former police officer and one-time mayoral candidate William Green shows the vehicle after the crash demolished in the middle of the street. Cuddy verified the photo was taken from the crash scene.
Vasque confirmed that he was not injured.
The vehicle was towed, according to the police report.
The utility pole that was damaged is owned by the Reading Light Department.
Police spokesman Cuddy confirmed the accident but said there was no attempt at a cover-up, which he noted was something being alleged on a Facebook page. He said everyone in the department knew about the accident.
Vasque said Wednesday night he is "thankful I wasn't seriously injured and really appreciate the outpouring of concern and support."
Mayor Dan Rivera agreed.
"I'm just happy the chief is unharmed," he said, adding, "I'm sure our insurance will cover it."
Vasque is now driving another Chevy Tahoe, according to Cuddy.