ANDOVER — The Easter Bunny came a day early to Recreation Park, where children enjoyed a morning full of music, games, arts and crafts, and face painting.
Of course the most important part of the event was the annual Easter egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny.
Children had to make sure to brush up on their detective skills so they could find the hidden eggs during the egg hunt.
The event, at 147 Abbot St., went from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
