ANDOVER — The room was alive with laughter and traditional Chinese music as dozens of revelers packed into a second-floor room at Memorial Hall Library for the annual Chinese Cultural Celebration.
The event, put on by the Chinese American Association of the Andovers in collaboration with the library, served as an introduction to Chinese culture for the greater community, according to guests and organizers.
“It’s a great turnout, lots of enthusiastic people,” said Nicole Kramer, the programs and partnerships manager at the library. “I think it’s a chance to showcase the cultures and the different groups of people that we have in the area, and a chance to share music and art and cultural heritage and understanding.”
Andover resident Jing Lu said the event was a good opportunity to give people in the area a feel for Chinese New Year, adding that this is the Year of the Rabbit.
Lu added that it was especially important for kids to be at these kinds of events, “so they know the different cultures in this world.”
“The performers are excellent, I am impressed by how well they maintain and carry this culture,” she said.
At one side of the room a crowd watched performances by students playing the Guzheng, a stringed instrument with over a dozen strings, and on the other side kids worked on crafts. At the back teenagers were practicing their skills with chopsticks attempting to get a small ball into a cup.
Yican Cao, a member of the association, said that aside from events like the one held Saturday, the organization is also heavily involved in helping the community with volunteer work. This volunteer work included an effort on Earth Day to help clean up Andover. He said that the organization includes over 500 member-families in the area.
In addition to the performances and games and crafts, there was a table with calligraphy, and off to the corner there were a number of panels detailing different points in Chinese history. The panels talked about everything from Confucianism to the Great Wall of China.
Derek Cao, 16, said that he used to go to these types of events at least once a year since he was little, but that he hadn’t in over two years, due to the pandemic. He said he was enjoying the music and had attempted the game with the chopsticks with mixed results.
“Sometimes it’s easy, sometimes it’s hard,” Cao said.
The CAAA will be holding a Chinese New Year’s show on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., at Doherty Middle School, 50 Bartlet St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.