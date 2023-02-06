ANDOVER — The Chinese American Association of the Andovers really knows how to put on a show.
The group presented the “Andover Chinese New Year Show” on Saturday before an enthusiastic audience of about 400 people in the Doherty Middle School auditorium. As befitting the Year of the Rabbit, the place was hopping.
Dozens of performers danced and played traditional instruments while the audience clapped and sang along during the first show the group has staged in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody had a good time,” said John Zhuang, president of the CAAA, adding that 21 groups performed, with most of the performers being from Andover and surrounding communities.
There was a wide variety of participants, from a group of 3-year-olds reciting poetry while dressed in traditional garb to a group of grandmothers known as the Andover Chinese Charm Circle performing traditional dances.
The 2½-hour show has been in the works since October, Zhuang said, adding that scores of volunteers pitched in while the event also received help from the Andover Cultural Council as well as the cultural councils from Tewksbury, North Reading and Lawrence.
Other organizations that sponsored the event included the Andover English Learner Parent Advisory Council, the Chinese School of Andover, Andover Step by Step Chinese Learning Center and the Neo Millennium Institute, according to the program published for the event.
Zhuang said the show included a performer who was a “combination of magician and Chinese opera,” while more than 35 students from Andover High School performed as well, “singing and dancing on stage.”
He said while the CAAA has been around since the 1980s, it was essentially reborn in 2016 when the group put on a Chinese New Year show similar to the one Saturday.
