This year, Shelby Trocki and Justine Maguire, both of Haverhill, put their Christmas trees up Nov. 1 as a way to extend the holidays.
“December is just not long enough time to enjoy,” Trocki explained.
Across the region, holiday decorations popped up earlier than usual as residents turned to festive fun to lighten their moods after a difficult year amid the challenges of a global pandemic.
Turkey Hill Farm owner Diane Butt said local residents are definitely snagging their holiday spruces earlier than usual.
“It seems to be the start of a new trend,” Butt said. “One lady wanted a tree Nov. 7, so I sold her the tree that day. She said she wanted to have fun and celebrate (given the pandemic).”
Butt said her family’s farm on Middle Road in Haverhill made the decision this year to no longer allow pretagging of trees. Instead, Turkey Hill returned to being a traditional choose and cut farm. It opened for business Friday.
With the pandemic comes a new holiday-related issue that Andover moms Katie Carli and Jamie Meeker of Little Delights Designs are using their 2-year-old business to solve: How does the Elf on the Shelf stay healthy?
The popular character is often used as a lookout for Santa to report on children’s behavior during the month of December, but with COVID-19 travel restrictions, he should quarantine upon arrival from the North Pole.
Meeker and Carli have created elf-sized accessories such as the Elf Isolation Station and the Elf Quarantine Kit with mini sanitizer, tissues and other items. The accessories are now available on littledelightdesigns.com.
“It’s a good way for the parents to ease any anxiety about the virus coming into their household,” Carli said. “It’s been interesting to see how families have been dealing with this unprecedented time.”
The Dunnes of Andover have decided to light up their community with a synchronized, 35-minute, animated light show with holiday music and large-themed inflatables at their home at 2 Tobey Lane.
The show, which runs daily from 4:30 to 8 p.m., is broadcast over James Dunne’s own 87.9 FM radio frequency. The display is free to enjoy, Dunne said, but those who stop by are asked to bring a canned good to be donated to the Lawrence YMCA.
“I’ve always been into Christmas decorating, but nothing this intense. I always say this was my ‘COVID project,’” said Dunne, who started planning his light show in February. He posts videos for families who can’t make the show in person on the Dunne Light Show Facebook page.
“Hearing the kids singing in the cars, it’s a good feeling,” said Dunne, who has two children, Logan, 6, and Paige, 3, with his wife, Beth. “My own kids love it. My son loves Christmas.”
In Haverhill, 16th Avenue has hit on a holiday light tour. Danielle Gregoire said her family, like the Dunnes, added a little extra sparkle since they have been mostly housebound due to the pandemic.
“We’re that house,” joked Gregoire, who lives near the 16th Avenue fire station. “I usually do a big display every year, but this year was even bigger. We put an inflatable on the roof, along with 8-foot teddy bear nutcrackers. My kids are all remote learners, so decorating gives us something to do and a purpose.”
Inside the Gregoire home, Edward, 18, Noelle, 15, Adria, 12, and Danielle’s husband, Bill, all helped decorate an artificial tree — that’s been up since October. Usually, the family has a real tree, but to prolong the season, they went artificial this year, Gregoire said.
“We bought a new tree with programmable lights and put it up in October so we could decorate it for Halloween,” she explained. “We don’t normally do that, but it gave us something to do. We had pumpkin ornaments on it. We didn’t have it up for Thanksgiving very long before we switched over to Christmas because Christmas is more jolly.”
Micaela Trent and her mother, Donna, revealed their family’s annual outdoor holiday display last weekend at their home on Main Street in Haverhill near the Plaistow border.
“I’m thankful I’m able to provide a sense of normalcy this year because my display is still happening,” Trent said of the 35 inflatables and seasonal novelties outside her home. “The world is better during the holidays, so I want my house to be a reminder of the cheer we all feel during this time.”
Lynda Brown and her neighbors in Haverhill’s Highlands section are also spreading good will this holiday season. The neighbors put up their Christmas tree in mid-November but were unable to have the usual decorating party due to gathering restrictions.
“The meaning of our tree is one of unity. It doesn’t matter if you’re religious or what your ethnicity is or whether you’re young or old,” Brown said. The tree is in Whites Park on Mill Street and features doves, a symbol of peace, as ornaments.
“We’re all neighbors and can come together ... to support and celebrate each other during the holidays.”
Darcie Nuttall’s home on Main Street in North Andover has been busier than Santa’s Workshop in recent months. Nuttall, who works as a therapist, is one of the five organizers of the 8-month-old Merrimack Valley social media network, The Kindness Collaborative.
To mark the holidays, Nuttall and The Kindness Collaborative team are having children as young as 4 draw holiday cards for nursing home patients. Others are baking for workers at Lawrence General Hospital’s COVID-19 test site, for example.
Any project idea is welcome to be submitted on The Kindness Collaborative Facebook page, and Nuttall and the team will help execute it as best they can.
A “kindness tree” is set up on Nuttall’s porch at 222 Main St. for all to enjoy.
Santa will stop by on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. for a socially distant visit with children. Photos will be emailed to families in exchange for a donation of new socks or hand warmers for the homeless, Nuttall said. Families are asked to reach out to her via Facebook to reserve a spot.