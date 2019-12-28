Christmas decorations stolen from Lawrence grave

LAWRENCE — John Dadducci loved Christmas. He always worked hard decorating his home, hanging string lights everywhere and putting a Santa on the roof.
When he died about 20 years ago, his wife and daughter wanted to honor his passion for the season by decorating his grave at St. Mary’s-Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lawrence for the holidays. For the past 19 years, they have been transforming his grave site into a holiday spectacle that includes a 4-foot Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments, two smiling snowmen donning winter apparel and a Christmas wreath.
But while Dadducci’s family was celebrating Christmas this year, those festive decorations were stolen from his grave.
“The thought that somebody took the Christmas tree and the wreath,” Dadducci’s daughter Linda Bolis said. “They cleaned us out. Why would you do that? It was for a dead person.”
Cemetery Director James Jacobs said that Bolis and her mother, Josephine Dadducci, reported the incident earlier this morning.
“Apparently someone stole all the decorations off the grave,” Jacobs said. “I can only say that maybe they wanted the decorations to use for themselves. I don’t know why else they would do that. Maybe for some malicious reason.”
Jacobs said that no other theft has been reported in the cemetery, but sometimes reports don’t start coming in right away, especially during the holidays.
According to Bolis, not one decoration was left at the site. A blue storage container with the words “gardening seeds” was left in front of Dadducci’s grave.
“It was upsetting to us. Somebody vandalized our grave,” Bolis said. “I plan to go back and put another wreath down.”
Bolis said she and her mother, who was married to Dadducci for 71 years, visit the cemetery almost daily, and that they enjoy decorating the grave for the changing seasons. They also donate a tree to the Methuen Festival of Trees every year.
Bolis said they hope whoever stole the decorations might return them.