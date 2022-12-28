NORTH ANDOVER — The energy level reached to the rafters on Wednesday night in Lawler Arena at Merrimack College, and that was just the semifinals.
Expect an amazing encore on championship night on both the boys’ and girls’ sides in the Commonwealth Classic Christmas Basketball Tournament Friday.
The Central Catholic and Lawrence High boys shook the house in the final game of the day, a thrilling, 58-51, decision taken by the Lancers before an absolutely packed house.
Lawrence came into the battle as a top five team in the state, and Central was poised to knock the Lancers off and nearly did it.
The Lancers will play against Beverly High School here in the second of two championship games on Friday at 7:45 p.m. Beverly beat Andover High to reach the final.
Before the boys battle, it will be the fiercest of rivals in the girls title game when Andover and North Andover collide at 6 p.m.
The Golden Warriors defeated Pentucket to punch their ticket, while the Knights bested Methuen in their semifinal.
