On Easter Sunday, churches at parishes across the Archdiocese of Boston will join in unison with ringing of the bells at noon.
The gesture of solidarity and celebration was proposed by several parishioners from different regions of the Archdiocese and received by Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley as an encouraging expression of hope during these challenging times.
"Christians are experiencing this Holy Week of worship as never before — in the solitude of our homes and for first responders, in their places of work," O'Malley said.
"In ordinary times, church bells are a call for people to gather in prayer," he continued. "This year, in the midst of the pandemic, the bells remind us that we are a community of people who need to take care of each other in the power and strength of spiritual connection and the love of the Resurrected Christ."
For those parishes able to participate, the Archdiocese is requesting that they stream the bells ringing on their social media and digital platforms. Parishes are encouraged to use the hashtag #AnEasterPeople.
In particular this is also an opportunity to recognize and pray for those on the front lines of this crisis including, among others, nurses, doctors, EMT’s, police officers, firefighters and other essential workers such as grocery and pharmacy employees.
The cardinal said he is pleased to know other denominations are also planning to ring the bells of their churches as a sign of hope and solidarity.
Campbell makes statement on veterans home
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, said that many local veterans have contacted her with questions about the situation at the Veterans Home in Holyoke, where as of April 10, approximately 32 veterans lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more had tested positive."
"We are all filled with anguish, and most understandable anger because of the deaths that have occurred at the Holyoke Soldiers Home,” said Campbell, chair of the Committee on Veteran and Federal Affairs in the state Legislature.
"The Legislature welcomes the investigation by the governor, the Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney. Given the scope of the tragedy we hope that the investigations presented to the Legislature will take a broad approach that will allow the Legislature to conduct hearings and make comprehensive changes."
She cited clear "inconsistencies in actions taken and not taken early on to treat this virus."
"Presently, however, we must continue our focus on supporting triage and care for the veterans that remain at the Holyoke, Chelsea, and all the other VA Health Care facilities across the state," she stated.
Campbell said all residents and staff at the veterans home have been tested for COVID-19 and the Massachusetts National Guard has deployed there. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders initiated a number of changes to the Soldiers' Home administration structure and patient care to mitigate further spread and improve information sharing.
The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent was placed on leave. A command team made up of medical, epidemiological and operational experts are also on site for comprehensive and rapid COVID-19 response. COVID-19-positive patients have been transferred to Holyoke Community Hospital.
Campbell said at this time there appears to be effective COVID-19 management at all other VA Health Care Facilities across Massachusetts.