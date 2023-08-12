ANDOVER — Members of the of the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church are busy preparing for their annual festival held in September.
Last year the festival drew hundreds from all over the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire who dined on Greekfoods like lamb gyros and cookies known as koulourakia.
This year’s festival will include food, music, gifts and children’s activities, according to the church’s website. The Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church is also requesting volunteers to help with the event.
The festival is held at the church, 71 Chandler Road, Sept. 9., 11 a.m. and Sept 10, 11:30 a.m. For more information on the event or to sign up to volunteer visit andoverorthodox.org/events
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.