HAVERHILL — All Saints Parish at 120 Bellevue Ave. will host a classical Christmas concert with a festive dinner and youth Epiphany play Saturday, Jan. 7, at 6:15 p.m.
The concert will be preceded by Mass at 4 p.m. and a festive catered Italian dinner at 5 p.m. in the parish hall. An elevator is available.
The youth play is at 5:45 p.m. followed by the concert at 6:15 p.m. featuring church organist Ian Watson performing selections from Handel’s Messiah and other classical works of the season. Also performing are Parish Cantors and vocalists Neal Ferreira and Kathryn Fournier, and Parish music director Kasia Sokalla. This event is free to attend and people of all faiths are welcome. Free will donations for the dinner are welcome.
RSVP is suggested by contacting the rectory at 978-372-7721 or by email to web@allsaintshaverhill.org.
Methuen announces trash, recycling pickup
METHUEN — Trash and recycling pick-up in Methuen will be delayed by one day during New Year’s week in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
Monday’s trash pickup takes place on Tuesday; Tuesday’s pickup is Wednesday, Wednesday’s pickup is Thursday, Thursday’s pickup is Friday, and Friday’s pickup is on Saturday.
Anyone with questions can contact the mayor’s office at 978-983-8505 or email Jordan Normandia at Jnormandia@ci.methuen.ma.us.
Haverhill Bank promotions announced
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Bank recently promoted Charlette M. Weeden and Jodie A. Pickles to senior positions at the institution.
Weeden, a Haverhill native who joined the bank in 2011 and serves as chief financial officer, was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president, while Pickles advances from assistant branch manager to branch manager of the bank’s main office in downtown Haverhill.
“Haverhill Bank continues to be served by great talent and Charlette and Jodie demonstrate their outstanding expertise and abilities every day in support of both borrowers and depositors,” said bank President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas L. Mortimer.
Prior to joining Haverhill bank, Weeden was employed by Holbrook Cooperative Bank as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. She also served as CFO at Marlborough Co-Operative Bank and vice president at Butler Bank, Lowell.
Pickles brings four decades of banking experience to Haverhill Bank, entering the profession at 19 years old as a teller at the former BayBank Merrimack Valley. She is a board member and treasurer of the Methuen Kiwanis Club.
Musical performed in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT — The Actors Studio of Newburyport and the Firehouse Center for the Arts will present performances of a new musical titled “Bastardo da Vinci,” Jan. 6 through Jan. 8 at the Firehouse Center, 1 Market Square.
Hysteria from accusations of wizardry and witches and the black plague sets the scene in the 15th century Italian village of Vinci. A young mother struggles with making the best decision for the future of her illegitimate son.
Performances are Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.; Jan. 7 at 3 and 8 p.m., and Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $38.50 including fees and are available online at firehouse.org.
