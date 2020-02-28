LAWRENCE — This week already, five firearms, including an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a stolen Ruger handgun, nearly $11,000 cash, and fake police badges and attire were seized by Lawrence officers working in the drug and gang units.
With warmer weather on its way, Police Chief Roy Vasque is hoping such arrests and seizures will continue. Gangs, drugs and guns all intersect, he noted.
"We have more personnel working on the problem and that will come out with more results," Vasque said.
Four additional officers have also been assigned to work among the city's gang and drug units, he said.
"Gangs and violence go hand and hand. ... We want to put a lid on the gun violence and we want to change the rhetoric when it comes to drugs in Lawrence," Vasque said.
"The more weapons we can take off the street, the more of a positive impact we are going to have for spring and summer," he said.
Thursday evening, drug unit detectives, armed with a warrant, searched an apartment at 36 Norris St. They found a stolen black Ruger handgun, fentanyl, heroin and prescription drugs, fake police badges and zip ties, as well as duffle bag with face masks, latex gloves, a measuring cup and clear plastic baggies, according to a police report.
Detectives also found a DEA T-shirt, a knit cap with the word "police" on it and handcuffs, police said.
Glock and Ruger handguns were also seized during the investigation when the drug unit arrested Stephen Skeirik, 35, of Lawrence, and Rocco Anthony Mastrangelo, 35, of Windham, New Hampshire, police said.
Skeirik was arrested and charged with illegal distribution of a class A substance, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Mastrangelo was arrested and charged with illegal distribution of a class A substance, according to booking information.
Also, Skeirik was wanted on four outstanding warrants, according to police.
Together, both men were carrying cash that totaled $10,972, according to a report.
The men were arrested after surveillance was conducted on Norris Street after police received a complaint from an area resident, police said.
Earlier in the week, gang unit detectives arrested Jose Rivera, 19, of 59 Brook St., Lawrence, as they investigated reports of "shot fired" on Willow Street.
Video surveillance led detectives to Rivera, who was arrested and charged with illegal discharge within 500 feet of a dwelling, illegal possession of a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and improper storage of a firearm, according to booking records.
Gang unit members seized an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, a handgun and ammunition from Rivera, who remains held without bail.
Vasque also noted Lawrence officers worked alongside state and federal agencies in two major fentanyl investigations this week. Three Lawrence police officers now work directly with federal law enforcement.
He lauded his local officers' work but also said the partnerships with outside agencies are a "force multiplier."
"It's working," he said.
