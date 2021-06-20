HAVERHILL — The vacant Stevens Mill complex that borders Little River just outside of Lafayette Square has been boarded up and a fence will be installed to prevent intruders from getting in.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the site has become an increasing concern for police and fire officials due to intruders including squatters, gangs and other troublemakers who were breaking into the long-abandoned red-brick buildings.
The property, where textiles were manufactured more than a century ago, is on the corner of Winter and Stevens streets, next to the Little River waterfall and dam.
Fiorentini said the city used $100,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to board up 490 windows using a technique that makes it harder to break through. He said the reinforced plywood pieces that were installed were then painted dark red to match the brick buildings.
The company hired by the city to do the work, LCBC of Wilmington, will begin installing a 6-foot-tall chain link fence around the perimeter of the property later this month, the mayor said.
The city tried for some time to get the current owner of the property or the potential future owner to pay to secure the site, but the mayor decided to use grant funds due to increasing safety concerns over waiting any longer to get it done.
The property is in the process of being sold to Winn Development, which is planning a $30 million redevelopment of the site that includes a park and walkway along Little River and potentially a restaurant on Winter Street, the mayor said.